LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle on Their New RAW Storyline (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:36:57 AM
Renee Young interviewed RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his "long lost son" Jason Jordan on the WWE Network after RAW went off the air this week. Photos and video from the interview can be seen below.

Jordan revealed that he hired a private investigator to track his parents down when he found out he was adopted. He then found his birth mother, who told him his father was Angle.

Jordan said he was grateful for the support from everyone but most importantly he's grateful for the unconditional love he's received from his parents. Jordan called it an amazing night on RAW and regarding his new spot on the RAW roster, Jordan said he can find success on his own and he does not want special treatment because his "dad" is Angle.


















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Renee Young to Interview Chad Gable (Video), WWE Superstar Films with Mickie James (Photos)

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up for Kurt Angle's Announcement, Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns Main Event

  • WWE Trying to Recruit Iranian Wrestler?, RAW Top 10, Fans on Next Week's Matches

  • Mark Henry Talks WWE Future (Video), RAW Women's Title News, More on Tonight's 205 Live

  • Jerry Lawler at WWE Battleground, WWE RAW Social Media Score, New Bella Brains

  • NOD Talk on "Table For Three" (Video), WWE Network Collections Previews, Birthdays

  • Braun Strowman on Crashing the RAW Main Event, Post-RAW Note, Elias Samson Video

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Mike Kanellis In Action, John Cena, More

  • Finn Balor Busted Open at RAW (Photo), WWE Honors Special Olympics Athlete (Video)

  • Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle on Their New RAW Storyline (Videos)




    		•