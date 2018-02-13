|
|
|
|
- This week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge fan vote is to determine which first round team will be discussing this week's episode on Facebook Watch in the comments section - Big E & Carmella or Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya. Renee Young has the details in this new video:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Jason Jordan Update, The Miz on Being #1 In The Chamber, WWE MMC Fan Vote
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 11:01:07 AM
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted on this week's show that Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 due to the neck surgery he underwent last week. There's still no official word on when Jordan is expected back.
- As noted, John Cena defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match on last night's RAW and per the stipulation, Miz will now enter the Elimination Chamber match at #1. Miz tweeted the following on the change:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - US Open Challenge, Dolph Ziggler's Return, More
Ivory WWE Hall of Fame Video Package, Absolution on Their Win, The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match After RAW, Ronda Rousey's Brand, Dolph Ziggler - SmackDown
Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Other WWE Executives Receive Performance Stock Bonuses
Jason Jordan Update, The Miz on Being #1 In The Chamber, WWE MMC Fan Vote
WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event to Now Have 7 Participants, Updated Card
Ronda Rousey to Sign WWE Contract Live on Pay-Per-View
Video: Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed
Sasha Banks and Bayley Hype RAW Match, WWE Superstars Game (Video), WWE Stock
Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena?, Sasha Banks Replacing Enzo Amore, WWE Contest