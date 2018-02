Jason Jordan Update, The Miz on Being #1 In The Chamber, WWE MMC Fan Vote

Which @WWE Mixed Match Challenge pair will YOU vote for to be in the comments section during tomorrow night's episode: @ShinsukeN & @NatbyNature or @CarmellaWWE & @WWEBigE? The poll opens at 12 PM TOMORROW! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/8rrUbDq3go — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018

1st one in the #WWEChamber and the only one that matters. I'm the star wherever I go, and I'm bringing the #ICTitle to the main event of #WrestleMania and leaving as the Undisputed Universal Intercontinental Champ. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 13, 2018

- This week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge fan vote is to determine which first round team will be discussing this week's episode on Facebook Watch in the comments section - Big E & Carmella or Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya. Renee Young has the details in this new video:- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted on this week's show that Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 due to the neck surgery he underwent last week. There's still no official word on when Jordan is expected back.- As noted, John Cena defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match on last night's RAW and per the stipulation, Miz will now enter the Elimination Chamber match at #1. Miz tweeted the following on the change: