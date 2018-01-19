LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan Status Update, Matt Hardy on MVP Appearing at RAW 25, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 2:50:05 PM
- Below is a Total Divas deleted scene with The Bella Twins shopping for kids toys for Daniel Bryan, who was having a rought day with the media:



- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan was pulled from last weekend's WWE live events and he did not wrestle at Monday's RAW TV show due to an undisclosed injury. We still do not know what the injury is but Jordan has been pulled from this weekend's live events as well, according to PWInsider. Jordan is scheduled to be at Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special but there's no word yet on when he might be back in the ring. Jordan and Seth Rollins are set to defend their titles against The Bar at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on a potential reunion with MVP at Monday's RAW 25 show now that MVP has been officially announced by WWE:







  Jason Jordan Status Update, Matt Hardy on MVP Appearing at RAW 25, The Bella Twins

