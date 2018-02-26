LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan Status Update, Charlotte Flair on Ronda Rousey, The Bar Reacts
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 12:03:10 PM
- The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retain over Titus Worldwide's Apollo and Titus O'Neil. Below is new post-match video of Mike Rome talking to Cesaro and Sheamus after the win. Sheamus says the only thing that matters is that they put titles on the line and once again they won. Sheamus says there's nobody that can stand up to them when push comes to shove because no one is brave enough. Sheamus says the others are all talk until they get in the ring with The Bar. Cesaro gets fired up when Rome asks about The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson wanting to chase the titles.



- WWE previously confirmed that Jason Jordan would be missing WrestleMania 34 after undergoing neck surgery back on February 6th but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle mentioned during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show that Jordan will be ready to return right after WrestleMania. Angle said he believes Jordan will return better than ever.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey put Triple H through a table before being slapped by Stephanie McMahon during her RAW contract signing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This was done to set up Rousey and a partner vs. The Authority at WrestleMania 34. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair delivered the following message to Rousey after the segment:




