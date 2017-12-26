LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan Makes History with Title Win, Dana Brooke on 2018 Being Her Year, AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 12:30:36 PM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel is doing a new "6 Days of Smashing" campaign. Below is the first video, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles smashing an original Xbox controller:



- As noted, last night's Christmas RAW saw the new tag team of Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Bar. Jordan made history with the win as he's the first Superstar to hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the RAW Tag Team Titles. Jordan also held the FCW Tag Team Titles before WWE developmental was re-branded as NXT.

- Dana Brooke tweeted the following in response to Asuka's promo on last night's RAW where she said no one is ready for her. As noted, Asuka announced that she will be in the women's Royal Rumble match last night. Dana wrote:




