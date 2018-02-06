|
It looks like Jason Jordan could be undergoing surgery soon. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the kind of neck injury Jordan is currently suffering from is the kind that talents definitely get surgery for and not the kind of injury that one would just work through.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Jason Jordan Injury Updates, Wife Issues Statement on His WWE Status
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 10:31:42 AM
As noted, Jordan is said to be having issues with his grip, which could indicate a very serious injury. It was also noted that Jordan is dealing with a loss of grip strength. Jordan's injury is serious enough that WWE officials are not booking him in any physical angles or matches until further notice. This is also why he and Seth Rollins lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bar.
Jordan's last match came at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the title loss, but he barely did anything during that match. Before that he lost a six-person tag match with Rollins and Roman Reigns on the January 8th RAW and before that he defeated Cesaro in singles action on January 1st.
On a related note, Jordan's wife April Everhart took to social media last night during RAW and issued a statement on his WWE status, confirming that he has been sent home after last night's backstage segment with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. However, Everhart is downplaying the severity of Jordan's injury. You can read her statement below:
I will address this once...
Yes, "Jason Jordan" is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is "Fake News!" He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and I good vibes!!
