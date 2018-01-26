LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan Injury Update, TM-61 on Their WWE NXT TV Returns, WWE - Full Sail University
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 1:35:50 PM
- Below is video of WWE presenting Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer with a $25,000 scholarship earlier this month. Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon were on hand for the presentation.



- We've noted how RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan has been out of the ring for a few weeks now due to an undisclosed injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan has been dealing with a bad back. Jordan and Seth Rollins are still scheduled to defend the titles against The Bar at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- As noted, TM-61 will return to WWE NXT TV on next Wednesday's episode, which will be taped before "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night. Shane Thorne and Nick Miller tweeted the following on their TV returns:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Star Announced for Royal Rumble Match, The Bar - WWE 24 Preview, Next Week's Total Divas

  • WWE Stars Re-Watch 2017 Rumble (Video), Adam Cole on His Takeover Match, WWE Stock

  • Maria Kanellis' Maternity Shoot for WWE, WWE Star on Game Show, Natalya Talks MMC

  • WWE UK Title #1 Contenders Match Announced, AJ Styles on His Debut, Zack Ryder Unboxes

  • Andre the Giant HBO Doc Trailer, Boxer Reports to the WWE PC, Bobby Roode Hypes Pre-show

  • WWE Releases Rusev Day Calendar, Johnny Gargano on Headlining Takeover, The Miz - Alexa Bliss

  • Live Triple H Interview, Controversial Royal Rumble Eliminations, Women's Rumble

  • More WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Matches Announced, Maria Menounos' Role, Panel Additions

  • Jason Jordan Injury Update, TM-61 on Their WWE NXT TV Returns, WWE - Full Sail University

  • WWE 24 Preview for Post-Rumble, Sasha Banks' Birthday, Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover



    		•