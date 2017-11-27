LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan Accepts Challenge (Video), What Airs After Tonight's RAW, Chris Jericho - YouTube
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 10:03:53 AM
- Chris Jericho has launched a new YouTube channel. He announces the launch in this new video and talks about what kind of content he will be releasing:



- WWE Network will finally air the "Table For 3" episode with WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat tonight after RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Legends Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat - Rivals in the NWA and WCW - reunite to recall their favorite tales from their great careers."

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will be issuing Open Challenges on RAW now that he is the champion. As seen below, Jason Jordan has accepted the first challenge for tonight's RAW:




