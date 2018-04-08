LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 4:07:15 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from the WrestleMania 34 set reveal on Friday with Asuka, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Carmella, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:



- Former TNA and WWE NXT competitor James Storm was staying at the WWE hotel in New Orleans this week. As noted, Storm was also backstage for RAW and SmackDown this week. No word yet on if Storm might be headed back to WWE but he's said to be in really good shape right now. Storm recently noted on Twitter that April is booked full but he's still taking indie dates for May, June and July via jamesstormbooking@yahoo.com.

- Below are more Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary videos with footage from Axxess, Asuka's comments on Takeover, a chat with Drew Gulak about their pre-WWE careers and a lock-up with Drew, plus a chat with WWE Champion AJ Styles before the special Connor's Cure presentation.









