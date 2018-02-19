LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
James Ellsworth's New Intergender Title (Photo), Justin Credible Doc Teaser, Gauntlet Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 11:20:20 AM
- Below is a teaser trailer for a new documentary on former WWE & ECW Superstar Justin Credible that is coming soon:



- As noted, Seth Rollins made history on last night's RAW as his 1 hour and 5 minute Gauntlet Match performance was the longest in-ring performance by a single competitor in RAW history. That Gauntlet Match was also the longest match in company history at just over 2 hours.

- Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has a new Intergender Title that he will be defending on the indies. You can see the title in his Instagram post below:

Ready to take on any woman for the world inter-gender championship, more on this in the coming days.. bookellsworth@gmail.com #duh





  James Ellsworth's New Intergender Title (Photo), Justin Credible Doc Teaser, Gauntlet Match

