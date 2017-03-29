LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
James Ellsworth on Going to WrestleMania 33, Alexa Bliss on Naomi, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 11:24:09 AM
- As noted, Naomi returned to WWE SmackDown on last nght's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition and announced that she will be in the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 33. In the Fallout video below, champion Bliss isn't happy about Naomi being in the match but she's confident about leaving Orlando with the title.



- As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave last night's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2900 votes:




- James Ellsworth confirmed on Twitter that he's going to WrestleMania 33 as he will be in Carmella's corner for the SmackDown Women's Title match. Ellsworth tweeted the following on going to his first WrestleMania:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Alexa Bliss on Going to WrestleMania as Champion, Why Talking Smack Is Fun, Her Character

  • Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, Mojo Rawley Talks Andre Battle Royal, Michael Hayes

  • Dean Ambrose - Baron Corbin Talking Smack Segment, AJ Styles - Title Shot Note, Naomi

  • Condolences to Jim Ross on WWE TV, WWE Stars In New Snickers Ad, Fans on 205 Live

  • James Ellsworth on Going to WrestleMania 33, Alexa Bliss on Naomi, Fans on SmackDown

  • New Names for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, More on the WrestleMania Card

  • Kalisto Wins Dark Match, Mauro Ranallo Off SmackDown Again, New Erick Rowan Video

  • WWE UK Title Match at PROGRESS Event This Week, Fans on Universal Title Match, Natalya

  • WWE Hosts Event for Veterans (Photos, Videos), Special Bella Brains, WWE Stock

  • Austin Aries Responds to Pre-show Reactions, WrestleMania on the WWE App, WWE Tour Video




    		•