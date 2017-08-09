|
- James Ellsworth made his return to WWE SmackDown on last night's show in Toronto after serving a 30-day storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. As seen below, Ellsworth appeared out of nowhere and helped Carmella defeat SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in a non-title match.
|
WWE
James Ellsworth Returns (Video), Baron Corbin on John Cena, Promo for Monday's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 9:14:15 AM
- Below is a promo for next Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from Boston, featuring Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax to determine who will replace the injured Bayley at SummerSlam in the match against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:
- As noted, Baron Corbin vs. John Cena is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn on August 20th. Corbin tweeted the following to Cena after last night's SmackDown:
