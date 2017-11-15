LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
James Ellsworth Comments on His WWE Departure
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 3:57:00 PM
As noted, WWE announced today that James Ellsworth has been released from the company.

Ellsworth took to Twitter after the announcement and thanked WWE with the following tweet:




