James Ellsworth Asks Fans for Help, Roderick Strong's Family (Video), Vince Sr.

- As noted, last night's WWE NXT main event saw NXT Champion Bobby Roode retain over Roderick Strong. Strong's mother and wife, Marina Shafir of MMA's Four Horsewomen, were at ringside for the match. Marina had words with Roode at one point. Below is post-show video of Strong backstage with his family after the loss:

Let #SDLive GM know he made the worst mistake in smackdown history by fining and suspending me, by Re-tweeting this #JusticeForEllsworth — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 6, 2017

How I feel after paying a $10k fine and being suspended 30 days by #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/wbghGVtLv9 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 6, 2017

On the bright side, at least I won't have to see that orange witch @BeckyLynchWWE for a month, that's a plus #Duh — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 5, 2017

Haven't slept, what @WWEDanielBryan did to me last night suspending me for #30days and fining me $10k is the worst injustice in @WWE history — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 5, 2017

I'll never be a YES MAN like our #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan he's one of THEM now, hero to complete zero. #29 more days #JusticeForEllsworth — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 5, 2017

#WWEUniverse help me pay my $10k fine by going to @WWEShop and purchase the James Ellsworth Tee-Shirt! RT THIS!#JusticeForEllsworth — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 5, 2017

#WWEUniverse use the hashtag #JusticeForEllsworth and let @WWEDanielBryan know how big of a mistake suspending me for 30 days is, power trip — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 5, 2017

I won my #MITB contract TWICE. @WWEDanielBryan cannot strip me of it AGAIN. I earned it fair & square. 😡😡😡😡 #SDLive — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) July 5, 2017

- Today would have been the 103rd birthday of Vince McMahon Sr.- As seen below, James Ellsworth and Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella took to Twitter to respond to the ruling made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan this week. As noted, Ellsworth has been suspended for 30 days and fined $10,000. If he violates the terms, Carmella will be stripped of her MITB briefcase. Ellsworth and Carmella tweeted the following on the decision: