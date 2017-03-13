LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jack Swagger Officially Released from WWE
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2017 - 2:02:00 PM
WWE announced the following today:

Jack Swagger released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Swagger as of today, March 13, 2017. WWE wishes Swagger the best in all his future endeavors.


As noted, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed last week that he had requested his release from the company after being unhappy with the way he was being booked. Swagger promised fans we will see more of him around the wrestling world in the near future but he is under a standard non-compete with WWE.

