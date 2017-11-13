LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jack Swagger Announces Bellator Deal (Video), More WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Codes, Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 6:46:58 PM
- YouTube fitness star Cassey Ho posted this new video of an 8-minute ab workout with The Bella Twins:



- "TWEETFAN" and "ALLWWE" are additional Ticketmaster codes fro Wednesday's WrestleMania 34 pre-sale. As noted, "TWEETS" will also work for the first shot at tickets.

- Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) announced today during a podcast with Ariel Helwani that he has signed with Bellator MMA to fight in their heavyweight division next year. Swagger left WWE in March of this year and has been working indies since then. He's teased a possible MMA run in several interviews since leaving WWE. Bellator has not issued an official announcement but they did tweet the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Triple H Added to WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card for Sunday

  • Title Match Moved to WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, Six-Man Official, Updated Card

  • The New Day Accepts Challenge, Heath Slater on Main Event, WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Final Spot for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

  • Baron Corbin on The Miz (Video), John Cena Trains (Video), SmackDown Social

  • AJ Styles on Brock Lesnar (Video), James Ellworth Beat Up Again (Video), Charlotte

  • Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, More on the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Eva Marie

  • The Miz on Baron Corbin (Video), More WWE 24 Clips for Tonight's Premiere, WWE Stock

  • Jack Swagger Announces Bellator Deal (Video), More WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Codes, Bellas

  • WWE NXT Superstar In a Movie, Photos from Sheamus Signing, More on Tonight's RAW



    		•