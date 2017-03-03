LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jack Swagger Announced for Non-WWE Event In the UK
By Marc Middleton
Mar 3, 2017 - 2:44:33 PM
We noted yesterday how Jack Swagger called into Chael Sonnen's podcast to reveal that he had requested his WWE release. Details on what Swagger said about the departure are at this link.

As of this writing, Swagger is still listed on WWE's roster page and no official announcements have been made but WAW in the UK, the promotion owned by Paige's family, has announced Swagger for their show in Norwich next weekend. They wrote the following:




