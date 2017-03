Tonight is bigger than the night I won the title. Tonight I fight to be better than the best. #WWEFastlane https://t.co/RGirF12bOH — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 5, 2017

- WWE posted this video of Jack Gallagher arriving for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Gallagher admits WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is the hardest obstacle he's had to overcome but he's feeling optimistic about tonight.- As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves this past week, to air on a future episode of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network. That episode will air on Monday, March 13th after RAW.- RAW Women's Champion Bayley and Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on their match at Fastlane tonight: