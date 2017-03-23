LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
JTG Works Indie Event (Video), Note on Jerry Lawler's Restaurant, Mojo Rawley - Rob Gronkowski
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 1:58:05 PM
- Former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme recently worked an ICW Quebec indie show in Montreal against Amanuel Hassan. Below are pre-match promos and video from that match:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting a grand opening event at his Memphis BBQ Company restaurant in Cordova, TN this coming Sunday. The restaurant has been open for a few weeks and currently has a 2.5 rating on Google Reviews and a 3.8 rating on Yelp. Lawler's other restaurant on Beale Street in Memphis has a 3.8 rating on Google and a 2.8 rating on Yelp.

- As noted, NFL star Rob Gronkowski was in attendance for this week's WWE SmackDown to cheer on good friend Mojo Rawley, who won a dark match that night. Mojo posted this clip of Gronk helping him get hyped for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:




  JTG Works Indie Event (Video), Note on Jerry Lawler's Restaurant, Mojo Rawley - Rob Gronkowski

