LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock - Ballers
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 3:33:42 PM
- The Rock recaps the first two seasons of Ballers in this new video from his YouTube channel. The third season premieres Sunday, July 23rd at 10pm EST on HBO.



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he spent 15 hours at the WWE Performance Center yesterday to prepare for The Mae Young Classic, which he will be calling with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The 32-competitor tournament will tape on July 13th and 14th at Full Sail University.

- WWE earlier teased that tonight's SmackDown will see a new challenger emerge for SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. It looks like Tamina Snuka may be stepping up as she just responded to Naomi's comments from last week's Talking Smack episode, as seen below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Great Balls of Fire Fallout, MLB Derby Competition

  • Kevin Owens on the WWE US Title & SmackDown, Mae Classic Competitor Injured, Kurt Angle

  • Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions, WWE RAW Top 10, Luke Gallows - Robert Gibson

  • The Miz - Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle

  • JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock - Ballers

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Dixie Carter Note, New Noelle Foley Video Blog

  • Randy Orton Status Update, WWE RAW Social Score, New Series from The Bella Twins

  • WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide

  • Vince McMahon on Kurt Angle (Video), Dixie Carter Comments on WWE 25, Fans on Roman Reigns

  • Goldust on Defeating R-Truth (Video), Tyson Kidd's Birthday, The Singh Brothers - Tamina




    		•