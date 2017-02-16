LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
JBL on His WWE Network Show Ending, Dana Warrior Appears with Darren Young, Bella Origins
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 1:34:58 AM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with Nikki Bella in her hometown of Brawley, California:



- As noted, the final episode of "Legends with JBL" aired this week on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart as the guest. JBL tweeted the following in response to a fan who said it was a shame that the series was ending:




- As noted, Dana Warrior recently signed a multi-year Ambassador deal with WWE. She worked an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girl Clubs of Orlando on Wednesday with Darren Young, who is currently recovering from elbow surgery. Young posted these photos of the two:




