LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 12:30:49 PM


- E! has released two new promos for WWE's Total Divas. Above is a teaser for next Wednesday's episode and below is a promo for the rest of the season, which will feature Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars, Brie Bella becoming a mother, Maryse getting pregnant and more.



- WWE recently filed to trademark "Absolution" for the stable with Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They also filed for "The Most Patriotic Show on Television" for tonight's 15th annual Tribute to The Troops. On a related note, WWE is opposing a trademark filed by Hong Kong company Mudder Technology. They applied to trademark the word "wrestler" for use with cases made for phones & other devices. WWE has filed for an extension to file their opposition.

- As noted, JBL will return to WWE TV on tonight's Tribute to The Troops special as he calls the show with Michael Cole and Byron Saxton. Below is video of the former WWE Champion talking about his connection to the show and how it came to be, this year's show being taped at a Naval Base again and more. JBL also says he's excited about projects he's involved in, including the New York City Rugby Club, a new professional league that is starting up. JBL says returning for this show is like a homecoming as he's been with the company for a long time.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos

  • Triple H on His Vision for WWE NXT, Improving Andrade "Cien" Almas, More

  • Tonight's WWE Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Trains (Video), Mixed Match Challenge Promos

  • Xavier Woods In a Slap Off (Video), Next Week's Total Divas Episode, Mixed Match Challenge

  • WWE NXT Confirms Shayna Baszler (Video), #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Update, Ember Moon

  • WWE NXT Match Airs Only on WWE Network, Next Week's Title Matches, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • WWE Spoils Mixed Match Challenge Vote?, Zack Ryder Teases Podcast, WWE TTTT

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT Pushing the Main Roster, Elias, NXT on the USA Network

  • The Rock - Walk Of Fame Video, WWE 205 Live Start Time Changing Soon, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions



    		•