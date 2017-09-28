





JBL Talks WWE Status and Future, Wrestler's Court, The Undertaker

By

Sep 28, 2017 - 8:10:02 AM



By Marc Middleton Sep 28, 2017 - 8:10:02 AM



His current WWE status and future:



I'm still part of the WWE family which I'm thrilled about. I've been there for twenty-one years. I'll still be going back for WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops.



I had no chance to come to places like India and visit Magic Bus, and do some things that I really wanted to do, as long as I was doing commentary every week. So, I got a chance to back off and do a few big events every year which I love doing. Love seeing Ron Simmons from the APA. He comes to all the big events too. But I love being able to come out here and visit with the kids and learning what people are doing, which to me is the most important work in the world.



A story from the infamous "Wrestler's Court" backstage:



A funny Wrestler's Court story? I'm not sure I can tell any of those to the media. There are so many. I had so many with Big Show in Iraq. Big Show was...we had a lot of fun. He didn't fit in the latrines, he was so big. So, I had to figure out a different way for him to go to the bathroom. At that time, he was 500 something lbs. He's a true giant. Had a lot of fun with Big Show. One time we were playing golf and he had the old man putter. So he sneaks the putter into the hole and sucks the ball out. I'm like 'What are you doing?.'



He's like my hand's too big to fit in the hole. And it was. His hand was too big to fit in the golf hole.



If WrestleMania 33 was The Undertaker's last match and what the atmosphere backstage was like:



I don't know if it was his last match. I met with him beforehand. He was the groomsman at my wedding. We are good friends. I wrestled him probably more than anybody else in my career. Probably more than anybody else in his career, as well. So, I know him very well.



Such a great character. I don't know if it was his last match, and if it was, it was an amazing way to go out.'



