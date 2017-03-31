LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
JBL Says He's Hot Over "Crybabies" and Their Opinions on Roman Reigns (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 1:47:51 AM


Above is video from Thursday's live "Bring It To The Table" with JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves. The episode was shot from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the site of WrestleMania 33. After making positive comments about Roman Reigns before, JBL says he's now hot about how the fans reacted. The SmackDown announcer said:

"For all these internet fans out there that want to hate Roman Reigns and say, 'No, we're standing up because we don't like him...' Few people in the history of this business walk into an arena and everybody stands on their feet - everybody. I've seen it night after night after night. That to me is an absolute Superstar. Whether you love him or whether you hate him, Roman Reigns has earned his spot and I'm hot at all these little crybabies out there going, 'We just stand up and boo him because we really don't like him.' Oh, really?"

For those who missed the previous "Bring It To The Table" episode referenced, below are JBL's comments:

"I hope so because John Cena is an absolute rockstar. He's perhaps the greatest draw in the history of our business and Roman Reigns is exactly the same. I mean, he's a rockstar. You tell people that and they say, 'no, no, no, people are standing up because they want to boo him.' They're standing up. So if you ask those people who say they're standing up to boo Roman Reigns because 'we don't like him', 'okay, would you pay to see Roman Reigns get beat?' 'Oh, absolutely! I'd love to see him get beat.' He's doing his job because people pay to see him."

