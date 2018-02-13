LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Ivory on Social Media, The Revival vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 12:20:59 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:



- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Ivory is now on Twitter at @MorettiIvory. She has been interacting with fans and wrestlers, noting that she's just learning how to use social media.

- It will be interesting to see if the feud between The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson continues after The Revival picked up the rubber match win on last night's RAW. The two teams were rumored for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at one point. Below is video from last night's Nerd-O-Meter segment and the match:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Another Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Live MMC Viewership, Next Week (Videos)

  • Two Superstars Added to the WWE Fastlane Main Event (Photos, Videos)

  • Steve Austin on Ivory and the WWE HOF, Natalya Does the Weather (Video), RAW Social Score

  • John Cena's Make-A-Wish Ringside RAW Moment, Bayley on Her Hometown Win, WWE Network

  • WWE Stars Impersonate AJ Styles (Video), Festival of Friendship Anniversary, WWE Stock

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, John Cena Drives a Bugatti (Video), Finn Balor

  • Jeff Jarrett Going Into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year?

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Second Chance Fatal 5 Way Main Event

  • The Rock Reveals New Movie Trailer (Video), Pete Dunne at Big Indie Event, RAW Top 10

  • Photos: Drew McIntyre Goes Into the ICW HOF, Thanks Triple H and Comments on WWE Title



    		•