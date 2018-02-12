|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE has confirmed that former Women's Champion Ivory will join Bill Goldberg and The Dudley Boyz in the WWE Hall of Fame this year in New Orleans. Ivory spoke with ESPN about the induction at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Ivory Talks WWE HOF Induction, Having Vince McMahon's Approval, EW Cover with Steve Austin
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 4:32:47 PM
Going into the Hall:
"[This Hall of Fame recognition] means that it's a full circle in your career, in your wrestling chapter. It's great bragging rights for your family that have seen you go through the eras and I also feel like it's an awesome tribute to the women in wrestling as a whole."
"I liken it to almost getting married, it's my wedding day, which I've never had one, so, this is probably as close to a wedding production as I'll ever get. Hair and makeup, I will be speaking my vows -- with regards to my wrestling career -- to all these people I adore and love and we want it to all happen without a hitch."
Her December 1999 Entertainment Weekly cover with Steve Austin:
"I don't think either one of us at the time knew what an honor that was -- to be having her take our photograph. That was a highlight for me -- it's small because it's not taking bumps or a big pay per view event or a big championship, but that was one of those amazing sidebar things that I got to do."
Vince McMahon's approval:
"I always felt embraced by the family. I didn't chat with Vince McMahon all the time, but he always gave me great opportunities. I always felt like I had his seal of approval like, 'Yeah, give it to Ivory, she will do it right.'"
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More
|
|
WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event to Now Have 7 Participants, Updated Card
Ronda Rousey to Sign WWE Contract Live on Pay-Per-View
Video: Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed
Sasha Banks and Bayley Hype RAW Match, WWE Superstars Game (Video), WWE Stock
Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena?, Sasha Banks Replacing Enzo Amore, WWE Contest
Drew McIntyre on His ICW Induction & HHH, WWE 2K18 Feedback Project, Tonight's RAW
Triple H on Ivory - WWE HOF, WWE Ride Along News for Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura
The Rock - Curtis Axel Exchange, WWE Ride Along Video, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
Ivory Talks WWE HOF Induction, Having Vince McMahon's Approval, EW Cover with Steve Austin
The Cenas at Kids Choice Awards (Video), RAW Match Added to Tonight, Fans on AJ Styles