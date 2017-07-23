LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Is Ronda Rousey Set To Become More Involved In WWE?
By The Doc
Jul 23, 2017


Ronda Rousey has long been rumored to eventually wrestle a match for WWE. After two years of fading from the peak of her MMA career, she has resurfaced in WWE. During the recent Mae Young Classic tapings, Rousey got involved in a way that, spoiler-free, did provide the latest hint that she could have a more significant role on WWE TV than her usual appearance guest appearances at ringside.

The MYC does not air until late August.


