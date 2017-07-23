

Is Ronda Rousey Set To Become More Involved In WWE?

Jul 23, 2017 - 10:45:28 AM



By The Doc Jul 23, 2017



Ronda Rousey has long been rumored to eventually wrestle a match for WWE. After two years of fading from the peak of her MMA career, she has resurfaced in WWE. During the recent Mae Young Classic tapings, Rousey got involved in a way that, spoiler-free, did provide the latest hint that she could have a more significant role on WWE TV than her usual appearance guest appearances at ringside.



The MYC does not air until late August.





(Doc's Notes - I personally dislike exciting things being spoiled for me when they otherwise would have been incredibly surprising, so just know that something was taped and it apparently came across like a big deal, utilizing several major players in women's wrestling, some of which had their plans specifically altered by WWE for the purpose of taping this potential angle)



