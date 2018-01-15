LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 7:40:38 PM
- WWE posted this video of Peter Rosenberg and former WWE personality Sean Mooney going inside the WWE Warehouse. The video is from tonight's post-RAW WWE Network special on the top 25 RAW moments, featuring Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg as hosts.



- The WWE website reported on Sunday that John Cena and Nikki Bella held their engagement party on Saturday night with friends and family in attendance. No word yet on when the two will be married but they have said they do have a date. Cena and Nikki tweeted the following after Saturday's party:







- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair does some "empty stomach cardio" with WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner Bobby Roode in this new video. Roode and Flair are set to face Apollo Crews and Nia Jax in Week 6 of the tournament, which kicks off tomorrow night.




