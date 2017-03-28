LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Inside John Cena's Man Cave (Video), Note on WWE "Bring It To The Table", Umaga
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 4:26:17 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena and Nikki Bella's "Our Home" with Cena showing off his gentleman's room:



- Former WWE star Rory McAllister turns 41 years old today while The Warlord turns 55. Also, today would have been the 44th birthday of Eddie "Umaga" Fatu and the 59th birthday of Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

- As noted, a live episode of "Bring It To The Table" will air live on the WWE Network this Thursday night from Orlando at Camping World Stadium. JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg are asking fans which Superstar should go into the WWE Hall of Fame - The Rock, Vader, Eric Bischoff or Miss Elizabeth. Fans can vote in the poll below:




