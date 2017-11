Injury and Return Update on Drew McIntyre, Comments on the WWE NXT Title

Unfortunately I did suffer an injury during my title defense at TakeOver. I’ve dealt with setbacks before. The reality is, I always come back better...There's a scary thought for whomever is NXT champion come 2018... #TickTock — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 27, 2017

As noted, Drew McIntyre suffered what was believed to be a torn bicep at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event as he lost the NXT Title to Andrade "Cien" Almas. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is already rehabbing the injury. He's expected to be out of action until early April 2018. It is possible that he returns for the big Takeover event during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans but nothing is confirmed this far out.Drew took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on the injury, warning whoever the champion will be when he's cleared to return: