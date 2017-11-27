LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Injury and Return Update on Drew McIntyre, Comments on the WWE NXT Title
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 1:27:10 PM
As noted, Drew McIntyre suffered what was believed to be a torn bicep at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event as he lost the NXT Title to Andrade "Cien" Almas. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is already rehabbing the injury. He's expected to be out of action until early April 2018. It is possible that he returns for the big Takeover event during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans but nothing is confirmed this far out.

Drew took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on the injury, warning whoever the champion will be when he's cleared to return:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

