LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 1:00:19 AM


- Courtesy of IGN, above and below are new WWE 2K18 entrance videos for Finn Balor and The Authors of Pain:



- WWE stock was up 1.55% on Wednesday, closing at $21.60 per share. The high was $21.67 and the low was $21.28.

- As noted, Xavier Woods suffered an injury at Monday's WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. Woods revealed during an "UpUpDownDown" live stream that he suffered an MCL sprain. Becky Lynch was on the stream with Woods and revealed that she recently had the same injury and recovered after about a month of working through it. Woods also tweeted about the MCL sprain but he appears to be in good spirits:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock

  • Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro

  • Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

  • News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

  • Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock

  • Adam Cole's Crew Attacks Again (Videos), Donovan Dijak - WWE, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

  • Drew McIntyre Puts Locker Room on Notice (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Roderick Strong

  • John Cena - Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Shinsuke Nakamura on Next Week's Big Match, The Bella Twins

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down from Last Week's Post-SummerSlam Episode




    		•