Posted in: WWE Injury Update on Samoa Joe, John Cena Congratulates Rumble Participants, Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 2:30:22 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at tonight's big post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW from Philadelphia in this new WWE Now video:
- As noted, Samoa Joe appeared on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" pre-show on Saturday night. Joe noted that he is healing strong and quickly but he was not ready to get back into the ring. Joe suffered a right foot injury during the January 8th RAW win over Rhyno and it looks like he will be out of action until at least mid-March.
- John Cena tweeted the following to congratulate all performers in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, won by Asuka, and to congratulate Shinsuke Nakamura on winning the men's Rumble match:
Such an honor to witness @WWE history tonight. Congratulations to ALL involved in the first ever Women’s #RoyalRumble