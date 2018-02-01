LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Injury Update on Alicia Fox, Ric Flair on Hulk Hogan (Video), Carmella - Total Divas
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 1:09:51 PM
- Below is new video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to promote his new RicFlairShop.com t-shirt with fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Flair cuts a promo and says they are the guys that made wrestling for years, The Hulkster and The Nature Boy. Flair says Hogan was jet flying one way and he was flying the other way but they were both stylin' & profilin' like only they can.



- As noted, Alicia Fox missed the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and was pulled from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to a broken tailbone she suffered in the pre-Rumble rehearsals. PWInsider reports that Fox is not expected to be cleared to return to the ring for at least a few months. Fox was said to be very upset about missing her chance to work the first-ever women's Rumble.

- E! posted this video of Carmella naming her top 10 moments from her first season on Total Divas. Last night's season finale was the 100th episode.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Injury Update on Alicia Fox, Ric Flair on Hulk Hogan (Video), Carmella - Total Divas

  • The Hurricane on Corey Graves' Comments, WWE SmackDown Social Score, The Bella Twins

  • Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Indie Video, Fans on The Yep! Movement, Maxel - Drake Maverick

  • Ronda Rousey WWE Theme Song News, Zelina Vega Pays Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for Post-Rumble Episode Up Against Trump's SOTU Address

  • WrestleMania 35 Rumored Date & Location, Brock Lesnar Match for WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Undertaker at Kane Campaign Event, Ric Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Sheamus Trains

  • The Balor Club Films (Photo), WWE - Drake Maverick Note, Tyson Kidd & Lana Train, Eva Marie

  • Zack Ryder Reacts to Latest Loss, WWE Legend Gives Home Office Tour, SummerSlam Pre-sale

  • WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, Dixie Carter on Rockstar Spud - WWE, The Bella Twins



    		•