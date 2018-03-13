LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 2:10:47 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:



- Corey Graves recently spoke with Loudwire for an interview on music at this link. Loudwire noted how they appreciate WWE putting rock & metal music out there, especially with the NXT Loud efforts. Graves gave credit to Triple H and called him a big metalhead.

"Triple H is a big of a metalhead as anybody. As if it wasn't obvious by Motorhead making multiple theme songs for him, he's a big fan so he likes to open the door and give some guys some opportunities to be heard and our music department is great. They're always looking for the next big thing. NXT kind of has that different vibe, it’s a little more edgy, a little more rock and roll than WWE's main shows. The metal vibe fits a little better down there, not to say that I wouldn't be happy to have a lot more of it on the big shows," Graves said. "Back when we were doing NXT and it was still kind of growing and you had all the original guys down there — Rollins, Ambrose, Bray and all those guys — it was our little punk rock universe down there. It was that vibe, that DIY vibe of no one is going to let us have it so we just have to take it ourselves. That permeated the entire brand and that’s responsible for taking NXT where it is today."

- We've noted how WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre should be returning to the ring in the next month or so as he's been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Drew has also been training with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page at this DDP Yoga Performance Center near Atlanta. As seen below, McIntyre recently issued a warning on social media and that warning was picked up by WWE:

Drew McIntyre warns complacent Superstars: “I will eat you alive”

Make no mistake about it: Even though Drew McIntyre remains sidelined with an arm injury, the former NXT Champion is keeping close tabs on all things WWE and NXT.

And, according to the newest tweet from the eagle-eyed Scot, he doesn’t like everything that he sees:




In providing updates on his comeback, McIntyre has frequently used #TickTock as his sign-off of choice, suggesting that he’s counting down the seconds until he’s cleared to return to the ring. Based off McIntyre’s most recent warning, all other Superstars would be wise to do the same.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More

  • WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More

  • Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change

  • WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock

  • Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event

  • WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos

  • Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)

  • Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown



    		•