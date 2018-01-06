LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Indie Veteran Works WWE NXT Tapings, Triple H on Road Dogg, Top AJ Styles Moments (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 6:40:14 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 moments, featuring the greatest moments of WWE Champion AJ Styles:



- Indie veteran Luscious Latasha worked this week's WWE NXT TV tapings, her first appearance for the company. She wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on January 24th.

- Triple H tweeted the following today on his friendship with "Road Dogg" Brian James. It appears these stills are from a 1993 match between the two, which aired on WCW Worldwide. Video from the match is also below:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

