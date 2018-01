Indie Veteran Works WWE NXT Tapings, Triple H on Road Dogg, Top AJ Styles Moments (Video)

20 years of

...bad hair

...and bad attitude

...but mostly laughs!!!!



Thanks for every step...Who woulda thought? @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/tr0nwUEUCZ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 moments, featuring the greatest moments of WWE Champion AJ Styles:- Indie veteran Luscious Latasha worked this week's WWE NXT TV tapings, her first appearance for the company. She wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on January 24th.- Triple H tweeted the following today on his friendship with "Road Dogg" Brian James. It appears these stills are from a 1993 match between the two, which aired on WCW Worldwide. Video from the match is also below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here