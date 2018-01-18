LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 4:24:17 PM


Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 593,000 viewers and ranked #20 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 516,000 viewers and ranked #46 for the night.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:

Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7: 612,000 viewers
Episode 8: 684,000 viewers
Episode 9: 516,000 viewers
Episode 10: 593,000 viewers
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie

  • SmackDown Stars Announced for RAW 25, Attitude Era Moments Behind-The-Scenes, Seth Rollins

  • The New Day on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, The Undisputed Era Sends a Message, WWE - Bruce Prichard

  • How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado

  • Why Bret Hart Won't Be Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show, Mick Foley & Chris Jericho Updates

  • Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock

  • WWE Legend Pulls Out of RAW 25 Booking, MVP and Several More Names Announced, Updated Listing

  • WWE Hall of Famers Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show

  • Eva Marie on Being an Alcoholic, Finding Help In a 12-Step Program, Opening Up, More

  • Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership



    		•