Posted in: WWE
Inanna Sarkis Films at WWE PC (Video), Alternate Footage from RAW Battle Royal, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 9:38:22 PM
- Below is footage of alternate angles from the 15-man battle royal on this week's WWE RAW in Memphis. As noted, Jeff Hardy won that match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Hardy vs. Miz will take place this coming Monday.



- WWE stock was up 0.93% today, closing at $21.80 per share. Today's high was $21.84 and the low was $21.58.

- Actress and YouTube personality Inanna Sarkis has been filming in Orlando this week and it appears she has filmed some sort of comedy project at the WWE Performance Center. WWE posted this teaser today:

COMING SOON to a ring near you... @inanna #NORTH


COMING SOON to a ring near you... @inanna #NORTH

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




