Posted in: WWE
Identity of Nicholas, Shinsuke Nakamura's Heel Turn, WrestleMania 34 Opening Package
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 5:18:07 PM
- Below is the opening video package for Sunday's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:



- As noted, Braun Strowman picked a young boy named Nicholas from the crowd to be his partner for the RAW Tag Team Title win over The Bar at WrestleMania 34. The boy appeared to be around 10 years of age and did tag in at one point but never got physical. We now know that this is the son of referee John Cone. Sheamus and Cesaro tweeted the following after the match:







- Some of the big news coming out of WrestleMania was Shinsuke Nakamura's heel turn on WWE Champion AJ Styles after their match. Nakamura failed to capture the title and then suckered AJ in for a low blow after the match. You can see shots from the turn below:










