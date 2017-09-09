LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Identity of Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown, John Cena vs. Jason Jordan Video, Mustafa Ali
By Marc Middleton
Sep 9, 2017 - 3:16:43 AM
- Below is unseen footage from the John Cena vs. Jason Jordan match on Monday's RAW:



- The woman who played Miss Elizabeth in the segment with Dolph Ziggler at this week's WWE SmackDown was Stephanie Dinsmore, wife of former WWE star Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore. She is a former Miss South Dakota.

- Below is the latest training video from WWE cruiserweight Mustafa Ali:




