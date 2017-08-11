LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Hulk Hogan's Birthday, More Comments from DX Members on 20 Years, Cesaro
By Marc Middleton
Aug 11, 2017 - 9:45:34 AM
- As seen below, the latest SMOSH Games vs. UpUpDownDown video features RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro facing off against Mari in a game of Boom Boom Balloon:



- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 64 years old today while ECW Original Bill Alfonso turns 60.

- As noted, Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate 20 years of the D-Generation X group. WWE also did a photo shoot with Superstars paying tribute to DX and today's premiere "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will celebrate 20 years of DX. Below are more Twitter comments from group members "Road Dogg" Brian James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:



















