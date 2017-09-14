LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Hulk Hogan on Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens, WWE SmackDown Social Score, Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 12:50:16 AM
- Below is alternate footage of Braun Strowman dominating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena on this week's RAW from Anaheim:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" special. SmackDown had 177,000 interactions on Twitter with 33,000 unique authors, up from last week's 153,000 interactions and 36,000 authors. SmackDown also had 73,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 72,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted the following on the angle between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon on Tuesday's SmackDown, which saw Owens bust Vince open and destroy him to end the show. The attack came after Vince announced Owens vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for inside Hell In a Cell at the October 8th pay-per-view.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Aleister Black to Speak, Johnny Gargano Accepts Challenge (Video), The Street Profits

  • Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish Challenged (Video), Video on Asuka's WWE NXT Career, NWJ vs. Lars Sullivan

  • Hulk Hogan on Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens, WWE SmackDown Social Score, Braun Strowman

  • James Ellsworth Marks WWE Milestone, Jason Jordan's New Theme, Fans on Tournaments

  • Riddick Moss on Facing Johnny Gargano Tonight (Video), The Bella Twins' Wine, WWE Stock

  • Stephanie McMahon on Triple H - MYC, WCW Thunder - WWE Network, SmackDown Top 10

  • Name for Adam Cole's WWE NXT Stable, Updates on Ric Flair, Nikki Bella - DWTS

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Cathy Kelley Talks to Ronda Rousey, Asuka Taunts Nia Jax

  • Update on Stephanie McMahon's Book, Jack Gallagher on Turn Reactions, WWE NXT DVD Trailer

  • Triple H Congratulates Kairi Sane (Photo), Sara Amato on The MYC, More Red Carpet Video



    		•