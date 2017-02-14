Posted in: WWE Hulk Hogan WWE Return Note, Dana Warrior on Her WWE Brand Ambassador Deal
- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is expected to return to WWE "sooner than later," according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hogan has been away from the company since his racist comments scandal in the summer of 2015 but it was reported months ago that the two sides were working on how they could move forward together following Hogan winning his court battle with Gawker.
- The Ultimate Warrior's widow Dana Warrior recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE to serve as a Brand Ambassador. She wrote the following on the UltimateWarrior.com website:
On January 27, 2017 a contract between WWE and myself was officially executed. I could not be more excited about becoming an official part of the WWE family...although I always felt I was one. I have an opportunity now to work at WWE as a Brand Ambassador.
The relationship with WWE has built slowly and meaningfully; the way good ones do. From day one it was my mission to preserve my late husband's legacy and ensure his Warriors around the world continued access to his brand of inspiration. I could not have anticipated all the ways WWE would partner with me and then go beyond in sewing Ultimate Warrior into their universe's fabric. I could not have predicted how through this company I would find and develop myself, cultivate and unearth my skills. My roots were already at WWE; they've given me a place to struggle through growing pains but ultimately bloom.
This contract is affirmation of crossing into a new era of Warrior. The next phase honors the Warrior Women amongst us who carry the mantle too. WWE has been championing women emerging as athletes, executives, and business pioneers all along. I am honored to be amongst so many I admire and deeply respect.
Personally this opportunity feels like the ultimate "Always Believe" moment. It makes worth every sleepless night, every sacrifice, every moment of doing what scared the blonde out of my hair to do. It is proof if you work diligently you can prove yourself an asset, not a project. It is proof that hard work feels better than being handed something. For me, it is an example to my own Warrior Girls service to others is the greatest gift we give yielding ultimate reward.
The opportunity to be an ambassador for a company I feel passionately about is a dream come true. The chance to serve partners WWE has forged bonds with stitches up places in my heart left after tragedy. It is through service we experience true fullness of life. In championing causes greater than our own self interest we grow ultimately rich and wise. Being trusted with this platform to share my hard earned hope lights me with happiness. I did not know nearly three years ago it was possible to feel so alive again. Thanks to all you Warriors, the WWE Universe, and my family at WWE I am filled with gratitude and hope and ready to begin a bright new path.
The road to Wrestlemania is rolling out before us and I'm in fighting shape for Orlando. I am an enormous fan of our Superstars and their individual excellence. I am humbled by the opportunity to support and stand beside them. I am grateful to the team at WWE who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make possible our ability to serve.
I look forward with enormous excitement to shaking my OWN ropes in the WWE Universe while honoring my husband's legacy. Daunting boots to fill, indeed...too big to even try.
I believe I'll put on a pink pair of my own boots and blaze a path...like he would tell me I was capable of doing...Always.