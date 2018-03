How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, drew 2.590 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.692 million viewers. This week's show featured a Fatal 5 Way main event with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion AJ Styles.SmackDown was #4 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Rachel Maddow and Hannity. SmackDown was #2 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA.In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 3.099 million viewers, down from last week's 3.180 million viewers.Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:2.720 million viewers2.603 million viewers2.602 million viewers2.580 million viewers2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)2.505 million viewers2.449 million viewers2.613 million viewers2.692 million viewers2.590 million viewers132.401 million viewers2.546 million viewers per episodeFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here