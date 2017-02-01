LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
How Was WWE RAW Viewership with the Royal Rumble Fallout?
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 1:04:36 AM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 3.615 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.292 million viewers for the go-home episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.628 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.643 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.574 million viewers.

RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Matches Added to the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • WWE Cruiserweight Injured, Identity of Carmella's Opponent, WWE Champions Game

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership with the Royal Rumble Fallout?

  • Jerry Lawler Talks New Restaurant (Video), New WWE Shop Promo, WWE Stock

  • Chris Jericho Suffers Minor Injury, WWE Blu-ray Note, AJ Styles & Jack Swagger Game

  • Backstage News on WrestleMania 33 Plans for John Cena, the WWE Universal Title, More

  • Two Matches Announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • CM Punk Talks About Pitching Fights for His UFC Return, Training and How Life Is Treating Him

  • Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley

  • No Emmalina Teaser This Week, Fans on the Post-Rumble RAW, Vince McMahon - Snoop Dogg




    		•