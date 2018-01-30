LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode?
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 4:30:55 PM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 3.395 million viewers. This is down from last week's 4.530 million viewers for the RAW 25th Anniversary special, which was the best RAW viewership since the April 14th, 2014 episode, which drew 4.77 million viewers and the first time RAW has hit 4 million viewers since the post-WrestleMania 32 episode in 2016. This week's show featured John Cena defeating Finn Balor in the main event, which was an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.662 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 4.803 million), the second hour drew 3.461 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 4.641 million) and the final hour drew 3.061 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 4.147 million).

RAW was #2 for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, and #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers
January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers
January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers
January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)
January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)
February 5th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers
2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

