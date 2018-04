How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 34?

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Monday's WWE RAW, the WrestleMania 34 go-home edition, drew 3.357 million viewers. This is down from last week's 3.366 million viewers. This week's show the final hype for Sunday's big event with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event segment.For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.430 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.403 million), the second hour drew 3.329 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.547 million) and the final hour drew 3.314 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.150 million).RAW was #3 for the night in viewership this week, behind NCAA basketball on TBS. RAW was #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind NCAA basketball. RAW had the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic for 8 weeks until now.NCAA topped the night with more than 20 million viewers across three airings.Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:2.865 million viewers2.766 million viewers3.250 million viewers4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)3.055 million viewers3.105 million viewers3.282 million viewers3.180 million viewers3.099 million viewers3.352 million viewers3.327 million viewers3.366 million viewers3.357 million viewers156.971 million viewers3.018 million viewers per episodeFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here