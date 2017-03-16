LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
How Was Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Brock Lesnar, More WrestleMania Hype?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 9:32:25 PM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Brock Lesnar in the opener and an advertised tag team match with Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass plus a main event segment built by Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon, drew 3.232 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.216 million viewers for the post-Fallout episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.176 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.323 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.197 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena on Fallon, Hulk Hogan on His WrestleMania Status, "What's Inside?" - WWE Title

  • WWE Announces "America The Beautiful" Singer for WrestleMania 33

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Feud Featured

  • Who Will Induct Teddy Long Into the WWE Hall of Fame Next Month?

  • WWE Sneakers Coming Soon?, Trademarks for The Bella Twins, Corey Graves

  • How Was Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Brock Lesnar, More WrestleMania Hype?

  • Jim Cornette at the WWE Hall of Fame?, Possible Change for WrestleMania 33 Title Match

  • When Is Rusev Expected Back In Action for WWE?, Lana to Get More Ring Time?

  • Former Impact Star at This Week's WWE PC Tryouts, Brie Bella Baby Watch Video, Birthdays

  • Montez Ford WWE Performance Center Video, 3:16 Day, Fans on Brock Lesnar Matches




    		•