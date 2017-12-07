|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Divas Episode?
By Marc Middleton
Dec 7, 2017 - 9:12:41 PM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 562,000 viewers and ranked #33 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from the previous episode, which drew 548,000 viewers and ranked #38 for the night.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Episode 9:
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Divas Episode?
Spoiler on Who the Mystery WWE NXT Teaser Is For
Matches Added to Monday's WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Cover Up In Abu Dhabi (Photos)
Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss on Making History, Drew McIntyre Update (Video), Walk The Aisle
The Undisputed Era on What's Next (Video), Eva Marie Video, Next Week's Total Divas
Updates on WWE Running Special Shows for WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami
First WWE "Superstar Impersonation Battle" Episode, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Fastlane Tickets
Speculation and More on a Possible WWE Ring Return for Daniel Bryan
Dean Ambrose's Birthday, Rusev on Having Kids with Lana, Chef Brie Bella Video
Update on The Revival Returning to WWE RAW, Lana Pranks Natalya (Video), The Rock