Posted in: WWE
How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Bellas Episode?
By Marc Middleton
Oct 13, 2017 - 12:40:45 PM


Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 552,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 539,000 viewers and ranked #37 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7:
Episode 8:

