Posted in: WWE How Was Total Divas Viewership for the First Episode of 2018?
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 5:23:06 PM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 684,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is up from the previous episode, which drew 612,000 viewers and ranked #39 for the night. This is also the best viewership of the 7th season and the best number going back to episode 10 of the 6th season, which aired on January 25th, 2017. That episode drew 696,000 viewers.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season: